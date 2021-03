Republican candidates are already gearing up for their 2024 Presidential runs, but there’s a catch: They don’t know if Trump is going to jump in and put an end to their ambitions. The former President has been wishy washy on whether or not he’s going to enter the race, and that is leaving a lot of these potential candidates unsure of how to proceed moving forward. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening and why the GOP deserves every second of it.