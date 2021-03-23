Hordes of spring breakers are descending upon South Florida, and local officials are terrified that these people are bringing COVID with them. In addition to ignoring social distancing guidelines, these spring breakers are not wearing masks, and they are engaging in dangerous behavior out in the open, including fighting in the streets. Miami officials have had to implement a curfew to keep them in check, but Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis isn’t doing a thing to calm the situation. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.