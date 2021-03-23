Hordes of spring breakers are descending upon South Florida, and local officials are terrified that these people are bringing COVID with them. In addition to ignoring social distancing guidelines, these spring breakers are not wearing masks, and they are engaging in dangerous behavior out in the open, including fighting in the streets. Miami officials have had to implement a curfew to keep them in check, but Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis isn’t doing a thing to calm the situation. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

