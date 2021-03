Emma Vigeland is a reporter and producer on Rebel HQ for TYT. With a knack for politics, you can find her reporting on political corruption, as well as interviewing candidates, and covering grassroots progressive movements across the country. She prides herself on her thoroughly researched reports, and encourages her fellow political junkies to subscribe to YouTube.com/RebelHQ! Emma began working for TYT as an intern, and slowly climbed her way into a permanent position with the company. Emma was an avid fan of The Young Turks before she joined TYT, finding solace in Cenk Uygur’s honest coverage of the 2008 election in a sea of mainstream media hot air. Emma is a graduate of Lafayette College, where she majored in Government and Law and wrote her honors thesis on campaign finance reform. She is a dogmatic New York Giants and New York Rangers fan. Her guilty pleasures include reading celebrity gossip and obsessively watching awards shows.