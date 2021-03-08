Via America’s Lawyer: A four-state agency declares a ban on fracking along the Delaware River. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: And finally tonight, some good news. Four States have joined together on a fracking ban near Delaware river and I have Farron Cousins back to talk about it. Okay. Here’s the fracking industry saying, look, we have all this science. We know it doesn’t hurt anybody. This is fracking that is putting toxins in the Susquehanna River, where we asked the question, what are the toxins and they say, we don’t have to tell you. It’s moving into the drinking water that serves more than a million people up and down the Susquehanna River. What’s your take on this story?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, I mean, we’re, we’re talking about potentially at least 1 million people being poisoned if fracking was allowed in this area and thankfully you have these four States, um, Pennsylvania, New York, Jersey and Delaware came together and said, listen, let’s all agree that nowhere along this Delaware river basin are we going to allow any fracking. They did it. It’s wonderful, but we have to go further than this, right? I mean, you don’t have any major party other than, I guess the green parties, who have banning fracking as a part of their platform. This form of energy is, according to some reports, actually dirtier than coal throughout its entire lifespan. And a lot of it has to do with all of the toxins going into the ground that we don’t even know about. We know there’s diesel fuel. We know there’s all kinds of carcinogens, but we don’t even know the extent.

Mike Papantonio: One thing we do know, we’ve seen the movie Gasland, right?

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Where water’s coming out of a spicket and they’re able to set the water on fire. Now, that is what is happening whether you, whether these folks with petroleum, whether they industry wants to admit it or not, people aren’t stupid. They’ve seen it firsthand. The trouble is, these folks have pumped so much money into the politicians up around that area, the, the industry, the fuel, the energy industry has pumped so much money into these politicians. To get them to do this, it’s a big, big accomplishment.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.