Three House Republicans – led by Louie Gohmert – are facing serious ethics problems after they apparently tried to change the vote of another Republican from Texas without his knowledge. The three Republicans allegedly tried to submit an altered voting card for the member in question, and they allegedly signed his name onto it and then gave it to the Tally Clerk and ran away. This isn’t allowed, even if the member told them to do it. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.