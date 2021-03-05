Three House Republicans – led by Louie Gohmert – are facing serious ethics problems after they apparently tried to change the vote of another Republican from Texas without his knowledge. The three Republicans allegedly tried to submit an altered voting card for the member in question, and they allegedly signed his name onto it and then gave it to the Tally Clerk and ran away. This isn’t allowed, even if the member told them to do it. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

