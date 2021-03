Republican South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has some questions to answer now that it has been revealed that her actions as governor allowed a ranch owned by her family to get their hands on $600,000 worth of COVID funds from the state – a sum that only 4% of businesses in South Dakota were privy to. Prior to Noem’s order as governor, the family ranch would have only received $100,000 from the state. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.