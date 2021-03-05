Mitch McConnell is starting to worry about surviving his current term in office due to his advanced age, and he has apparently been working with the Kentucky governor to come up with a list of suitable replacements in the event he kicks the bucket before his six-year term ends. This is just one of many reasons why we need either term limits or age limits on members of Congress, because the people of Kentucky voted for McConnell, not a list of people McConnell wants to see in office. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.