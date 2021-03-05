Mitch McConnell is starting to worry about surviving his current term in office due to his advanced age, and he has apparently been working with the Kentucky governor to come up with a list of suitable replacements in the event he kicks the bucket before his six-year term ends. This is just one of many reasons why we need either term limits or age limits on members of Congress, because the people of Kentucky voted for McConnell, not a list of people McConnell wants to see in office. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

