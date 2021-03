The insurrectionist who stormed the Capitol and was pictured with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk had a meltdown during a court hearing yesterday, where he proceeded to scream that “it’s not fair” he’s been locked up for a month since being captured. He screamed at both the judge and his own attorneys, forcing them to take a recess so that the whiny insurrectionist could calm himself down. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.