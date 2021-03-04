The Democratic Party is at the mercy of a pair of centrist Democrats, and they are allowing these individuals to call the shots regarding the COVID relief package. The package has now been tailored to the desires of these centrists, meaning that the phase out begins sooner, leaving millions of Americans out of the next round of relief. This gives Republicans the upper hand, allowing them to say that Trump gave more to Americans than the Democrats did – and that’s not a lie! Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.