The Democratic Party is at the mercy of a pair of centrist Democrats, and they are allowing these individuals to call the shots regarding the COVID relief package. The package has now been tailored to the desires of these centrists, meaning that the phase out begins sooner, leaving millions of Americans out of the next round of relief. This gives Republicans the upper hand, allowing them to say that Trump gave more to Americans than the Democrats did – and that’s not a lie! Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

