Democrats in the House of Representatives are seizing on the opportunity created by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Trump’s financial records and they are re-submitting the subpoenas that they had previously issued for the former President’s records. This move is unlikely to yield any criminal charges, even if they get the records, but it is still a necessary step to expose the corruption of the former President, and to also bolster the case in New York. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening. 

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

