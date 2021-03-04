Democrats in the House of Representatives are seizing on the opportunity created by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Trump’s financial records and they are re-submitting the subpoenas that they had previously issued for the former President’s records. This move is unlikely to yield any criminal charges, even if they get the records, but it is still a necessary step to expose the corruption of the former President, and to also bolster the case in New York. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.