New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the public yesterday, and he finally acknowledged the multiple accusations against him by several women who used to work for him. Cuomo issued a weak apology, claiming it was just his friendly nature getting the best of him, and then went on to state clearly that he would not resign. This is not good enough, and Democrats need to demand that he step down before he gives Republicans the fuel that they need to attack the Democratic Party for the next two years. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.