New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the public yesterday, and he finally acknowledged the multiple accusations against him by several women who used to work for him. Cuomo issued a weak apology, claiming it was just his friendly nature getting the best of him, and then went on to state clearly that he would not resign. This is not good enough, and Democrats need to demand that he step down before he gives Republicans the fuel that they need to attack the Democratic Party for the next two years. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

