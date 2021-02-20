For some reason, President Biden has yet to fire Donald Trump’s handpicked postmaster general Louis Dejoy, even though Dejoy is the person who crippled the postal service and tried to help Trump rig an election. There is absolutely no reason why this man should still have a job, and the damage that he has done to the post office needs to be remedied immediately. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Why is Louis DeJoy still the postmaster general for the United States? Joe Biden has been president of the United States for a month now. He has signed dozens of executive orders working to reverse some of the worst policies of the Trump administration and yet Louis DeJoy is still employed with the Biden administration. The postmaster general of the United States who not only attempted to help Donald Trump rig the 2020 presidential election by, you know, slowing down the mail so ballots couldn’t go, get in in time. He’s also the guy who arbitrarily took equipment, expensive equipment out of post offices, slowed down the mail again to help Trump win the election, but it also caused people to be late on bills. It caused their medications that they get by mail to not show up and of course we can’t forget the fact that Louis DeJoy sits on the board of a company that actually made a lot of money when he started breaking the post office. So he’s essentially enriching himself on the job. He destroyed the postal service and Biden hasn’t canned his yet. What is going on?

I mean, has he just not gotten around to it? Did he mail him his, his pink slip to say he’s fired and that’s why it’s taking so long? I want answers on this from Biden himself. This is absolute negligence on their behalf to still have this man sitting in a seat of power in their administration. Maybe he doesn’t have somebody lined up to replace him. Who cares? You run with an interim director who isn’t going to intentionally sabotage the post office because DeJoy actually came out this week with more ideas that are going to ridiculously cripple the United States postal service. So it’s not like Biden forgot the guys there. He’s been in the news a week. Fire him, do it now. I don’t care if you do it the way Trump used to do it and do it on Twitter. I don’t care if you text him. I don’t care if you hold a press conference and you surprise him with a firing. Get rid of this human being who has no business being in the US government whatsoever.

He is a Donald Trump Lackey who has set the United States post office back years. Destroying equipment, forcing people out, not letting them work overtime, which also hurt their ability to make money, get rid of him. I know nothing about how the post office works, but I would more than willing to jump in as the interim director, till you can find a good quality person to do this. I have many, actually family members and good friends now that I think about it, wow, who are postal workers who could also step into that role or literally pick any postal worker across the country and they would do a better job than what DeJoy is doing. The man intentionally destroyed the office that he was put in place to protect and he did it because Donald Trump told him to. Fire him today and never look back.