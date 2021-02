Fox News is trying to argue in court that the 1st Amendment gives them the right to report inaccurate information about any aspect of voting, including the lies that the network told about voting technology Smartmatic. Fox is being sued for billions of dollars in a defamation suit, and this is the best argument that their high-priced lawyers have been able to come up with. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why this defense is likely to fail miserably.