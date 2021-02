Stephanie Wolkoff, a former aide and friend to former First Lady Melania Trump, has won a major battle after the DOJ announced they were dropping a lawsuit against her for writing a tell-all about her relationship with Melania. Now that she has been cleared to move forward, she has promised to unleash “Pandora’s Box” against Melania, and she has all the receipts. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.