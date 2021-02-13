According to financial disclosure forms, Donald Trump has been spending tens of thousands of dollars from his campaign funds at his own properties since the election ended, effectively putting that money back into his own pockets. Not to be outdone, the RNC has also been spending big at Trump’s properties since the election ended, with over $300,000 in receipts. Trump has a lot of bills coming due, and he apparently isn’t afraid to use his donors’ money to pay them. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

