According to financial disclosure forms, Donald Trump has been spending tens of thousands of dollars from his campaign funds at his own properties since the election ended, effectively putting that money back into his own pockets. Not to be outdone, the RNC has also been spending big at Trump’s properties since the election ended, with over $300,000 in receipts. Trump has a lot of bills coming due, and he apparently isn’t afraid to use his donors’ money to pay them. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.