A staggeringly large number of Americans now say that Democracy doesn’t work in this country. And when you think about it, they aren’t wrong. If you aren’t a member of the Top 1% club, things haven’t worked out for you in a long time. The system is rigged against everyone not in the club in order to prevent us from ever joining that club, and it will continue to be this way until we send new people to Washington. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.