Democrats in Washington continue to sabotage themselves with regard to the COVID Relief Package, and they are still considering reducing the eligibility for the next round of stimulus payments. Not only have they settled on $1,400 checks – which is contradictory to their promises of $2,000 checks – but they will end up alienating millions more struggling Americans by shifting the threshold for eligibility. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains how this is a great way to lose in 2022.