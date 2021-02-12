Episode 577:

This week on Ring of Fire, Alexis Grennel, political consultant and columnist for The Nation Magazine, will join us to discuss her view that Joe Biden should be our last president, and that the United States should move towards a parliamentary system.

And Heather “Digby” Parton will help me rundown the biggest stories of the week.

