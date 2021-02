Donald Trump is currently being represented in his Senate impeachment trial by a lawyer, Michael van der Zeen, who had actually sued him last year for lying about voter fraud. This is because Bruce Castor, one of Trump’s lead attorneys, was recently hired by van der Zeen’s firm. This means that Castor understands that the president is lying, yet he still made the choice to represent him at the trial. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.