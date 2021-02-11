Republicans in the Senate are so disinterested in the impeachment trial that they are overseeing that several of them have been caught doing everything except for paying attention. Rand Paul was doodling on a piece of paper; Josh Hawley was relaxing with his feet up; while still other Republicans were catching up on their reading. The Democrats are doing a great job making their case, but if the jury isn’t listening then does it even matter? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

