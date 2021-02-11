Republicans in the Senate are so disinterested in the impeachment trial that they are overseeing that several of them have been caught doing everything except for paying attention. Rand Paul was doodling on a piece of paper; Josh Hawley was relaxing with his feet up; while still other Republicans were catching up on their reading. The Democrats are doing a great job making their case, but if the jury isn’t listening then does it even matter? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.