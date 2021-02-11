The infamous “zip tie guy” from the photos of the storming of the Capitol (his legal name is Eric Munchel) is now using the Democratic Party’s impeachment argument in his own case to say that he was inspired to storm the Capitol based on what Trump had said that day. This is a double-edged sword for Democrats. While their arguments are spot on, it DOES give the insurrectionists clearance to use them as well, thereby downplaying their own liability in the matter. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.