One of Donald Trump’s former lawyers – Lin Wood – is currently working as the attorney for a client suing MSNBC’s Joy Reid, but Wood can’t seem to keep his cases straight. In a filing this week, Wood claimed that he had evidence that both Mike Pence and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts were somehow traitors to the United States and that he would be providing the evidence soon. He’s made these claims before without ever producing evidence, but it is exceptionally odd that he would make this filing in a totally unrelated case. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

