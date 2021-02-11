One of Donald Trump’s former lawyers – Lin Wood – is currently working as the attorney for a client suing MSNBC’s Joy Reid, but Wood can’t seem to keep his cases straight. In a filing this week, Wood claimed that he had evidence that both Mike Pence and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts were somehow traitors to the United States and that he would be providing the evidence soon. He’s made these claims before without ever producing evidence, but it is exceptionally odd that he would make this filing in a totally unrelated case. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.