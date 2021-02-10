In a bizarre series of tweets on Tuesday, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Trump was not only innocent, but that he was the real victim of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Greene is willing to go down with the Trump ship, and she isn’t afraid to let the entire country know that she is just as unhinged as she was when she wrote those horrible things on social media that she got popped for last week. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

