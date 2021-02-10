In a bizarre series of tweets on Tuesday, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Trump was not only innocent, but that he was the real victim of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Greene is willing to go down with the Trump ship, and she isn’t afraid to let the entire country know that she is just as unhinged as she was when she wrote those horrible things on social media that she got popped for last week. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.