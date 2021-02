According to alarming new statistics, the pollution from the burning of fossil fuels has been attributed to 1 out of every 5 global deaths for 2018, the most recent year for which numbers are available. At this point, the world is only still burning fossil fuels for energy because a handful of people have decided that this is what they want to do, not because it is what we need to do. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what is happening and how we put an end to it.