Donald Trump, Jr. is joining the chorus of Republicans who have had enough of Representative Liz Cheney, and he told Politico’s Playbook that Wyoming is “lovely during primary season.” While it isn’t clear if Junior himself is planning to primary her, or if he has someone else in mind, but it can be surmised that he is going to actively campaign against her in 2022. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.