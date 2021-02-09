Far too many Republicans in Washington, D.C. are throwing their unwavering support behind former President Donald Trump, and it won’t end well for them. They need to take a good hard look at what has happened to Trump’s allies over the past month: The billions in defamation suits, the destruction of their life’s works, the complete loss of credibility and the loss of their own livelihoods. Trump destroys everything he comes in contact with, yet these Republicans refuse to learn that lesson. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.