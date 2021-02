Ken Klippenstein, investigative reporter at The Intercept, Post, joins Emma Vigeland to discuss the fallout from the failed Capitol insurrection in terms of our national security and law enforcement agencies, as well as a potential expansion of indiscriminate terrorism laws to domestic terrorists, and why that’s problematic.

Read the full article by Ken Klippenstein here, “DEFENSE DEPARTMENT ANTICIPATED ELECTION-RELATED UNREST BEFORE CAPITOL RIOT.”