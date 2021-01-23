Via America’s Lawyer: President Biden unveils a new $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, promising boosts to stimulus checks, unemployment insurance, and additional funds to speed up vaccine distribution. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Finally tonight, some good news. One of Joe Biden’s first actions as president to push through a massive and much needed COVID relief package. Joining me again to talk about this is, is Farron Cousins. Farron, you know what we do, we call balls and strikes. We’re gonna, we’re going to go after these folks when they do wrong and we’re going to tell them good job when they do something right.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Biden is on the right track here. He understands that if he doesn’t do this right, we could be looking at a major depression in this country. Pick it up from there.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely. He’s got this, you know, almost $2 trillion COVID relief plan that is going to be enacted, should be actually within days at this point. And that is huge because he’s got more money for schools. He’s got more money for testing. More money, 20 billion I think it is for vaccine distribution.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: And you have to have that and hopefully more stimulus money for, for people and extension of unemployment benefits. But look, he had to come out of the gate and get an immediate win because we all know that, yes, the country is divided. You know, you’ve got angry people on the right, angry people on the left, he had to do something that says, listen, look, I’m going to be a smart president. I’m going to just do what I need to do. This is one of those things, absolutely, that is a good solid win right out the gate.

Mike Papantonio: It is a, it’s a huge win for Biden. I love that, again, on this show, we call balls and strikes. This is, this is a home run.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: This guy hit a home run when he did what he needed to do. He understands $400 million to fight the virus, $440 million to give to communities that are crushed by this whole thing, money in people’s pockets. This is what had to be done and he knew it. He knew if he didn’t, we could be looking at a depression. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.