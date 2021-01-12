One of the founders of the “Stop The Steal” movement has been kicked off social media and, according to The Daily Beast, he has now gone into “hiding” while denying any responsibility for what happened last week. The people who spawned this movement and continued to spread election lies are responsible for what happened, whether they want to admit it or not. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

According to reports, Ali Alexander, one of the organizers of the entire stop, the steel movement. Uh, one of the people who also based on his own statements, they really looks like the guy helped to incite the insurrection that took place last week has now according to the daily beast, going into hiding, because he doesn’t want to take any blame for anything that happened last week. Now this is a guy as the daily beast points out is on record is saying that his people stopped. The steel were not violent, and yet they have a statements. They have the receipts they weren’t filing yet. This was prior to last week’s riot and insurrection that left five people dead. Now, Ali was suspended from Twitter on Sunday evening as was an account associated with stop the steal. Now he, again, doesn’t want to take any blame. He does not believe that he is responsible for anything that took place.

And as the daily beast says he is now in, I guess, hiding whatever that means. Uh, I don’t know if Ali is actually hiding. He’s not the kind of guy that usually does that. Um, he is a guy with criminal history, uh, felony property theft, felony credit card charges. So a credit card fraud, I believe it was maybe, um, either way. This is a guy that’s no stranger to being on the wrong side of the law. He somehow made a name for himself in conservative politics, through all of his support behind Donald Trump. Like so many others in that right wing, blogosphere fear, uh, any, he gained a lot of followers from it and he helped organize the stop, the steal movements. He was at one point raising money to go there and spend this money to, to file all these lawsuits. And doesn’t look like much of the money actually got spent on lawsuits.

So I guess there’s a bit of a question I would personally like to know where the money went, Ali, uh, for those of you who may not know about two years ago, I appeared on Tim Black’s program, opposite Ali, where he tried to make some claims about Herman Cain. And I had to fact check him to his face. Uh, at which point he had to sheepishly admit that he was wrong. Uh, so I have no respect for this guy whatsoever. Um, so that’s, that’s just my personal tiny history with him, but here’s the thing, man. And this is not just the right that at Ali, this is directed at every single person was a part of this. You guys can’t go out there, create these groups, create these hashtags and these little money raising schemes, like stop the steel and then expect to not face any consequences when goes South, which is exactly what happened.

Now. I know it’s hard for these Grifters and I have no problem slapping that label on him because that is what I personally believe he is. He is a grifter in my opinion, because that’s what it is. It’s about getting more followers. It’s about getting more money. It’s about promoting a YouTube channel. It’s about promoting a Patrion. It’s about promoting a sub stack for some of these folks. And I’m not saying Ali’s doing all of that, but as a whole, that’s what that movement’s about folks. That’s what they are about. They sell you lies. They sell you outrage, you get in trouble for it. And they laugh all the way to the bank. That is how the conservative grift machine works. And Ali Alexander is sitting right there at the top. He helped push people to what happened last year, whether he wants to take blame for it or not is irrelevant. We can look back at his past statements and it’s very hard for him to honestly deny that he didn’t get people all riled up. He helped create stop the steal and it’s time for him to answer for what he’s done.