With just twelve days to go before he is out of office for good, Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate are now saying that this is too long to wait and that the President should be removed immediately. They aren’t wrong, either. Donald Trump is a danger to this country, but as long as both houses of Congress remain in recess and as long as the exodus of cabinet officials continues, there is little that can be done to oust him before his term is over. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.