Reports on Sunday evening suggest that even Melania Trump sees the writing on the wall and that she is urging her husband to concede the election. But doing so would end his ongoing grift, and since there is no legal requirement for him to concede, it doesn’t matter if he does or doesn’t, he’s still the loser. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

