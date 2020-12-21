Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler Said last week that a photo of her with a white supremacist was a mistake and that she wouldn’t have taken a photo with him if she had known. Had this been the first only offense, it might be forgivable, but a new report shows that Loeffler has been taking photos with white nationalists and other extremists all year! This has apparently become a hobby at this point, though she still denies having any knowledge of who these people are. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

Uh, Republican Senator Kelly Leffler, uh, came under fire last week after it was revealed that she had posed for a photo with a former KKK. And neo-Nazis skinhead by the name of Chester doles, her campaign had to come out and say, listen, she didn’t know who the guy was. You know, we were not asking for people’s credentials at the door. You want your picture with Leffler. At this event, you got your picture with her. If we’d known who this guy was, they said he never would have been allowed up on that stage. So yeah, that’s his fault, not ours. You know what they say, fool me once. Shame on you fool me twice. Shame on me, fool me three, four, even five times then. Wow. I’m just a complete blithering idiot, which is apparently what the Leffler campaign is. Cassie. It turns out the Chester doles was actually not the first white nationalists that the Senator has posed with.

Apparently she’s posed with so many that you could actually probably consider it to be a hobby of hers at this point, according to new reports, the democratic party, along with a group called Ben the arch over there in Georgia, they’ve found multiple different photos of Republican Senator Kelly, Leffler posing with other white supremacists and Republican extremists. Uh, people like Joshua moat, uh, who was the Lumpkin County coordinator for American Patriots USA, which is a Georgia extremist group actually led by Chester dolls. So Mr. Moe was able to get his picture with her. You also have, uh, Leffler attended a pro gun rally in Georgia and posted photos from the event to Twitter, showing her standing alongside armed members of the Georgia 3% martyrs militia group, which is part of a nationwide far right militia movement. Uh, they’re known for showing up to monitor black lives matter, protest, caring, military style assault rifles, Mm LaFleur also posted photos from that pro gun rally of her standing with Marjorie Taylor green, uh, who of course is actually on her way to Congress.

Now she is a Q Anon type and she has also made multiple racist, homophobic, homophobic, and Islamophobia In her past. The point is this is not an isolated incident for Lefler. She has done this repeatedly and okay, maybe you don’t recognize the white supremacist when he walks up to you. Right? Most of us probably would not, but when you’re standing there with the armed militia and they’re all holding their gut, you know who they are like you absolutely 100% know who these individuals are. That’s on you. Furthermore, as I said previously, last week, when you took the first picture with the white supremacist, you need to be asking yourself why these individuals feel so at home, in my Republican party, I think that’s something all Republicans need to ask themselves.

We know we know why, but I think that your average work-a-day Republican out there, you know, the suburban, uh, housewife that Republicans love to talk about. Yeah. I think they need to ask themselves, do you have anything in common with these individuals? Do you have anything in common with Mr. Joshua mote or Chester doles who are indeed white nationalists? At least they were, they claim not anymore. Yeah. Do you have anything in common with that? Do you want to be a part of that? You want to be associated with those kinds of people? Because if you stick with the Republicans, then guess what the, those are the people you are siting with. So choose wisely.