Senator Kelly Loeffler is already facing some serious accusations of insider trading, and now she can add a new scandal to her campaign. On Friday, she posed for a photograph with a known neo-Nazi. Her campaign swears that she had no idea who the guy was, and that she would have booted him offstage if she had. But the real problem Republicans need to address is why these people feel at home in the Republican Party. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is in the fight of her life to save her job in the upcoming Georgia runoff in the first week of January. And she’s already battling back accusations of insider trading. Her husband is now implicated. He is neck deep in those insider trading scandal. So a lot of bad publicity, the woman just needed a win. And instead she got another major blow to her campaign this past Friday, when she decided to take some campaign pictures, one of the men who jumped up there to get a picture with Kelly Loeffler was a man by the name of Chester Knowles, who it turns out, uh, is a former Neo Nazi and a member of the KKK. And so that news blew up over the weekend. And then on Monday Loeffler campaign issued a statement saying Kelly had no idea who that was. And if she had, she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most facilities terms, everything that he stands for.

So what exactly does he stand for? Well, according to the guardian doles is a white supremacist who spent decades in the KU Klux Klan and the neo-Nazis national Alliance. According to the Atlanta journal constitution, doles was sentenced to prison for the 1993 beating of a black man in Maryland. And again, on weapons violations in Georgia. Doles is also associated with the hammer skins, a racist skinhead gang with whom he marched in the 2017 unite the right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now Dole swears. He’s totally not into that anymore. Totally not a racist he’s he’s been redeemed. Yeah. Not necessarily buying that, although I’ll tell you what I do buy, to be honest, I do buy the fact that Leffler didn’t know who this dude was. I mean, let’s be honest if Chester doles walked up to you right now, would you recognize him?

I think most people would probably say no, but that’s beside the point. What the really at issue here is the fact that so many people like Chester doles feel like they have a home in the Republican party. That’s what this story is really about. Why do these neo-Nazis why do the KKK members feel like the Republican party is where they fit in the best? Now, if I were somebody like Leffler, I might take a good hard look at my party and wonder why a guy like left, uh, doles, excuse me, who spent time in prison for racist beating? Why would he even think I’m his person that speaks more to Loeffler? She may not have known who he is, but he knew who she was and he knows what she stands for. And he liked it enough. It fit in enough with his views of the world, I guess, to want to get a picture of her, to share on a social media let’s, which he did.

That’s a problem. The Republican party needs to address, but as we all know, they never will. That’s part of their base. That is exactly why Donald Trump got elected in the first place. He ran on a campaign of racism. He enacted racist policies as president. He continued the race baiting throughout his administration. And that’s why these people now feel empowered to come out of the woodwork to the point where they think I’m going to go up there and get my picture taken with a sitting Republican Senator Loeffler has a lot of problems and she has a lot of things she needs to answer for. And, Oh, I’m sorry. I didn’t know who he, he was. Yeah. That’s the least of your concerns. The biggest one should be. Why do these people think the Republican party stands for them? We all know the answer, but only the Republican party can fix it.