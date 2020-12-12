Via America’s Lawyer: New reports detail how PFAS chemicals have seeped into even more everyday products than we imagined. Where’s the accountability from industrial manufacturers? Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: PFAS, let’s talk about that just a minute. When I look at how Google is handling PFAS, let, let me just, let me talk about this just a minute. PFAS is a product, it’s a chemical that causes cancer. It causes all types of, all types of illnesses in human beings. What we have here now is rather than getting any help from social media, from the big companies, they’re actually, it actually looks like they’re working for companies like 3M and the companies who produce. I mean, if you go do a search, they put the best foot forward. What is your take on PFAS?

Farron Cousins: What we’re learning about now, and you and I’ve talked about PFAS for years, obviously, it gets more terrifying every time there’s a new story coming out. And Sharon Lerner with the Intercept, who’s been a great friend of us, has come out with another one here, talking about all the latest reports. Most of them coming out of Europe, because they’re less hindered by the corporate influence that as we are. PFAS is in dang near everything, I think is the best way to say that. You know, if it’s hand sanitizer, you’re getting a dose of PFAS. If it’s cosmetics, you got a dose of PFAS. Your carpet, your car, your motor oil, all of it is now containing PFAS. This forever toxic chemical is everywhere now. You can’t avoid it.

Mike Papantonio: If you want to know how bad this is and I’m not just saying this because I’m in the documentary. I tried the first PFAS cases, the first C8 cases ever tried in America, tried four of them. And that’s the first time that we figured out that it’s killing people. In the Ohio River Valley, they contaminated the water of 70,000 people who were drinking the damn stuff. Their children were drinking it. It was in swimming pools. They showered with it. They drank it every day. Cancer clusters were all up and down the Ohio River Valley. Okay. You remember I tried those cases.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They made a movie about it, it’s called “The Devil We Know.” If you really want to understand this, and I know you’ve seen this, we’ve talked about, it’s, it’s the best handling of, of, of, of this case I’ve ever seen. It’s called “The Devil We Know,” it’s on Netflix and it tells you how dangerous. This stuff’s in popcorn bags, pizza boxes, carpets, fry pans, dental floss, fabrics, cosmetics, and the companies knew how dangerous it was. And they were dumping it into the Ohio river. And it was ending up in people’s drinking water. So now, here’s what’s really interesting McCabe. Talk about Mike McCabe, his connection to this. He’s the guy who’s leading the charge on who’s going to end up with EPA. You did a story on it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Talk about it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. That’s what’s so disappointing here, is yet another, as we’ve already talked about so many, you got McCabe who worked on DuPont’s behalf. You know, understood the dangers here, tried to whitewash it like so many others. And now here he is in the Biden administration, potentially running the entire environmental agency. This is a horror story is what we’re looking at now. This is a true to life horror story, because this stuff is killing people. This stuff is destroying the bodies of human beings. And we still, I know we know a lot of what’s happening. We don’t even know the extent of it yet. We don’t know what this stuff could do in another 20 or 30 years. And Biden’s right here talking, being friends with and taking advice, from one of the guys who was involved in this.

Mike Papantonio: Worse than that, Biden is saying to McCabe, hey, why don’t you appoint the people to the EPA that are going to oversee this? This is the biggest environmental catastrophe in America right now. And when I was trying cases up in the Ohio River Valley, we tried cancer, testicular cancer, kidney cancer. We saw birth defects. We saw all of this happening. And now you have Michael McCabe who was there lobbying for these companies saying I’m going to be the guy who makes appointments to the EPA. And we’re going to see this go on because the EPA is not going to do anything about it. It is so tragic. And we started this election, again, truth be told, you and I are way left progressive.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: There’s no question. So I am not going to allow this to happen through this administration without talking about it.

Farron Cousins: Right. We’re not going to sit here and say, well, at least it’s not Trump.

Mike Papantonio: At least.

Farron Cousins: No, no, no, no. I mean, people will die from these decisions and that’s the God’s honest truth. And we’re going to expose that. We’re going to keep talking about that. I don’t care which party does it, it’s evil.

Mike Papantonio: If they don’t, if they don’t like it, good advice, change the damn channel. Okay. Farron Cousins, thank you for joining me.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.