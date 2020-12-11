Via RT America: As if COVID restrictions weren’t enough of a financial strain on businesses, major missteps by international construction giant Skanska have put a Florida community into an even tighter economic chokehold. Attorney Sara Papantonio discusses how the Pensacola Bay Bridge has been out of commission for the past 3 months after sustaining heavy damage during Hurricane Sally. Because of Skanska’s negligence, thousands of commuters have had their daily regimens completely rewritten.