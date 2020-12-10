Via America’s Lawyer: While many pundits are screaming “Out with the old and in with the new” concerning Biden’s cabinet picks, the president-elect is signaling that we can expect another corporate-friendly administration, including nominee Cynthia Hogan who previously lobbied for Trump’s corporate tax cuts. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: President elect Joe Biden keeps packing the cabinet with old, old, old familiar faces, including some who have fought for corporate welfare in a big way over the years. You know, it’s, didn’t you feel like when we started this next round of shows that we’d be talking about something different than what we have to talk about right now? Cynthia Hogan, I mean, come on, Cynthia Hogan, she’s front and center advisor. Give me your, give me your take on it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, I mean.

Mike Papantonio: I don’t want to go too far.

Farron Cousins: At this point, we’re looking at Cynthia Hogan coming into this administration. You know, she had, she’s been with Biden, by the way for decades, but she took a little bit of time off over the last few years, obviously, to go and work as a lobbyist for Apple, where she fought on behalf of the massive corporate tax cuts. She worked with the NFL as a lobbyist, helped them with their concussion scandal, the, the assault scandals in the NFL.

Mike Papantonio: Wait, when, when you say helped them with, understand helped them with in that lobbying business.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Is to go put the best face on it. No matter what the truth is, a lobbyist is a lobbyist. They are absolutely flying monkeys. And so let, let’s, let’s talk about that. She, she’s the person that advised Joe Biden to go with the three strikes legislation where we, we, we put more African-Americans in prison for, for minimal drug use. Really? It was ridiculous. Child on the corner has three strikes, they’re, they’re going to prison.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Not only that, this is the woman, if you’ll remember, this is before your time, but I remember it, there was a woman called, named Angela Wright that wanted to tell the story about Anita Hill. Okay. He was the guy. Do you remember the hearings?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: If you’ve seen videos, he’s attacking Anita Hill relentlessly in favor of Clarence Thomas. She’s the one, this Hogan woman is the one who prevented, engineered the prevention of, of Angela Wright testifying. We, there’s a big, there’s a long list on this woman.

Farron Cousins: There really is. And the fact that he is, you know, keeping her around, even as these stories re-emerge. There is no, you know, they’re not trying to hide the fact of who she is and what she’s done and who she’s worked for. This is, you know, those are credentials for her. They’re not problems, with people like Joe Biden and the incoming administration. Just like, look, we’re looking at Tom Vilsack probably coming in with agriculture.

Mike Papantonio: Great example.

Farron Cousins: They were, they call him Mr. Monsanto.

Mike Papantonio: I know.

Farron Cousins: You know, Austin coming into the Pentagon. He’s on the board of Raytheon.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: We’re looking at, oh my God, even more corporatists than we just saw from Trump’s administration.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Let’s just talk about Monsanto just a little bit. Roundup, right? We got, there’s such a history. These are the people that put seeds all over the world. And so now this guy is going to be in the cabinet, advising the president on what he should do with things like Roundup, things like geo seeds, those types of things. I, you know, it just, well, let’s go back to Hogan. Okay. Hogan, a lobbyist for Apple, you talk about. But what she, what people miss, is she’s the one who helped Apple go after Chinese dissidents. Okay.

Farron Cousins: That’s terrifying.

Mike Papantonio: People, it was terrifying. I mean, these were Chinese dissidents who were saying, we, you know, we got a right to be out here in the streets. She’s the one that helped Apple out those people. And she defended that.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And that’s, that’s what we could expect from this administration. More people like Hogan, more Vilsacks, more Austins, all of these people. And it’s exactly, by the way, what we had expected.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: We had pretty much, you know, all of us had called this is what’s going to happen because, okay, at least it’s not horrible on Twitter like Trump. And some of these people, a few of them, not any of the ones that we’ve talked about could end up being better, you know, I, I hesitantly say that. But in terms of, are we looking at change over the next four years?

Mike Papantonio: No, we’re not.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely not.

Mike Papantonio: And you know what, every time we do a show, you’re going to have the tribal political lizards come out. Oh, give him a chance, you just want to. No, look, they know where we come from. We’re extremely progressive. We’re AOC progressive. This is not, we knew this was coming. And so, so what are you going to do? You got to, we got to talk about it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And yes, we are going to talk about it. And if we offend you, go to another damn channel, how about that?