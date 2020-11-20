Episode 567:

This week on Ring of Fire; Ankush Khardori will join us to discuss how we can fix the Justice Department after four years of Donald Trump.

And Heather “Digby” Parton will rundown the biggest news stories of the week as we head towards the Thanksgiving break.

https://fans.fm/p/Yyq1aBj

Want to listen to the show, go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.