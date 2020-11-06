As Joe Biden’s lead widens, conservative pundits are having a collective meltdown, while also screaming about the fact that they are NOT having a meltdown. It really is a glorious sight to behold, and these grifters and charlatans deserve everything that is happening to them right now. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

One of the most fun things to watch in the days since the election, other than what’s happening over in Georgia with the voting is a, the collective brain melt. That seems to be happening with conservative pundits and talking heads, uh, on Twitter over the last few days, we have seen some truly outrageous claims and statements from some of the, uh, you know, uh, rising stars. I guess you’d call them on the right let’s start with Charlie Kirk, uh, you know, turning point USA, Charlie Kirk tweets out yesterday. You can’t just keep finding ballots for Joe Biden two days after the election, and then claim that Trump is the one destroying our democracy. This is insane. Now you see Charlie, what’s insane is that anybody on this planet would take you seriously, uh, as any kind of political guru what’s happening is that ballots aren’t being found.

You dumb . They’re finally being counted. You know, all those votes that came in by mail, all the absentee ballots, all of those in most areas, those do not get counted. We even start the counting process for them until election day. So it takes a while. It’s not like when you fill it out at the polling booth and you go and you stick in the machine and then boom, it’s counted right there. No, no, no, no, no. They have to be opened. They have to be verified that it is the person. It takes a little while, especially because again, our archaic system here says you can’t count them before election day in most areas. So we kind of screwed ourselves on that, but they’re not being found. You know, in fact, if anything, we still have no clue what happened to 300,000 of them. There’s 300,000 missing.

Now, if we find those, those would be found, but the post office, thanks to your boy. Trump did lose 300,000 mail-in ballots. Those need to be found, but what’s being counted right now. Those are legitimate votes that just happened to be for the person you didn’t want to be president. And then we have the people on the right who are denying reality. People like Ben Shapiro and Tim Poole, who Tim Poole doesn’t consider himself a right-wing pundit. But if you listened to him for any period of time, he’s a right wing pundit. Uh, so Ben Shapiro tweets out yesterday, he says fascinating to watch the mood from Democrats this morning, even though they believe that Joe Biden will, when they’re sour, that’s odd because supposedly this election was all about getting rid of orange man bad, but that’s the dirty secret. It wasn’t, it was about power.

The Democrats were the ones who were sour there. Sure, sure. Ben, uh, and, and I was very generous to you with that impression. I just said, cause that sounded nothing like your high squeaky nasally, disgusting voice. And then of course you have 10 pool. Tim Poole said the lefties are all salty, that they don’t get videos of crying conservatives, uh, the way everyone else constantly mocks them for crying all the time. Oh really? Tim, no videos of crying. Conservatives, no videos of conservatives may be going a little crazy. Say like this. One of the most fun things to watch in the days since the election, other than what’s happening over in Georgia with the voting is a, the collective brain melt. That seems to be happening with conservative pundits and talking heads, uh, on Twitter over the last few days, we have seen some truly outrageous claims and statements from some of the, uh, you know, uh, rising stars.

