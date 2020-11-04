Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a stunning blow to his centrist opponent Amy McGrath on Tuesday evening, beating the Democrat by double digits even after she had spent close to $90 million on the race. Democrats helped McGrath defeat her progressive challenger in the primary, and then proceeded to shower her with money only for her to ultimately become the latest in a long line of establishment losers. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
