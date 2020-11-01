Via America’s Lawyer: The fiancé of the late Jamal Khashoggi sues Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for his involvement in Khashoggi’s murder, filing the suit in U.S. district court. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: The fiancé of Khashoggi has filed a lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian government for his murder. Wow, it’s about time. You know, this, this, this love affair that we have for, for Saudi Arabia is revolting to me. If you look at, you know, look at, obviously 9/11, look at the 1993 world trade center. Look at the September massacre. Look at Madrid, 2000, 2004 with a train bombing. Every one of those cases, there is some sign of Saudi Prince, you know, I’m, I’m talking all the Royals.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Their money being involved in these atrocious events. So, so now maybe this is payback. I hope.

Farron Cousins: Right. And the Khashoggi story is very disappointing that people stopped paying attention to this because there have been massive revelations taking place with this over the past two years, since his murder. You know, we have confirmed, there are audio tapes of these people, including a direct aid to Saudi Prince bin Salman on tape, talking about dismembering him. Talking about how to move the body out of the consulate in Istanbul. I mean, I have to read this. This is word for word from one of those recordings. Joints will be separated. It is not a problem. The body is heavy. First time I cut on the ground. If we take plastic bags and cut it into pieces, it will be finished. We will wrap each of them. So they’re talking about wrapping his body parts in plastic so that they can each carry a piece of it out of the consulate instead of having to carry a whole body. We know they did this, we know they approved it. There, there’s no reason that this lawsuit shouldn’t be successful.

Mike Papantonio: What, what these Sau, what the Saudi Royal family is, is a gaggle of billionaire trillionaire, ruthless, psychopaths.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, let’s say it. Let’s say what it is, instead of having this love affair with them because they have the oil. The one thing that hopefully, you know, I hate the way we’re getting there with, by God, we’re looking for oil all over every piece of property that the US owns. But at this point, we at least have some independence. As long as we rely on the, they’re psychopaths. I mean, these people are murderous psychopaths, that happened to say, well, gee whiz, if you don’t do business with us, we’re going to, we’re going to change the rules on oil. Right?

Farron Cousins: Right. And Khashoggi was critical of them with his job at the Washington Post, wrote about how bad the Saudi government was. That was his crime. That is why he is dead. The Saudi Royal, Royal family was sick of it. They sent their goon squad over to Istanbul, waited for him in the consulate, chopped him up, killing him.

Mike Papantonio: Okay, let me make a prediction here. You, this is going to take place in the DC courts. They’re so terrified. Those courts are so terrified to do anything that harms Saudi Arabia. You understand, we, we’re handling one of the biggest anti-terrorism cases on the, on the planet right now as we’re suing the banks, for the banks washing money for the terrorists. We’re suing, I, we’re suing Iran. It’s all, but all of that money, as we follow everything ends up with these folks. They’re the ones funding most of this terrorism. But nevertheless, we look the other way and say, gee whiz, it’s business as usual, because we need their oil.

Farron Cousins: The only person that I’ve seen in modern politics call out Saudi Arabia on this was Bernie Sanders.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: He was not shy about making that happen. And unfortunately with him not in a position to do anything with an upcoming administration, I doubt Biden’s gonna pick him.

Mike Papantonio: No, no, no.

Farron Cousins: To be a part of the cabinet.

Mike Papantonio: He’s not, he’s not.

Farron Cousins: We’re going to see more of the coddling, more of the protection, more of the, oh, well, they, they said they killed five people who did it. We’re just going to keep selling them weapons and making money.

Mike Papantonio: Farron Cousins, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.