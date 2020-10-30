Via America’s Lawyer: The hotly-contested confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is now a done deal as she’s just been sworn in. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: I want to talk to Farron Cousins with the trial lawyer magazine about Amy Coney Barrett. You know, this is, this is a big deal. I want to tell you something. I don’t, I know, I don’t tell you this enough. I really think you’re the most prog, I think you’re the most talented progressive commentator in the business. And I, I don’t, I don’t mean that lightly.

Farron Cousins: Well, I appreciate that compliment.

Mike Papantonio: You know.

Farron Cousins: I, I don’t, there’s so many that are so much better than me, but I, I appreciate you saying that.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. I, I truly mean that Farron. Look, I, I love watching Hollywood celebs with their hair on fire. I am so frigging tired of Hollywood celebs trying to tell us what’s good and what’s bad. I mean, they live in their little gated community trying to tell America what’s good and what’s bad. I will agree with them, this woman kind of scares the bejesus out of me, but then I’m also very familiar with the history of Supreme Court judges. Do you remember Roberts?

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Remember Hollywood celebs on Roberts? Oh my God, Whoopi Goldberg, the world is gonna end. That Joy Behar on that woman’s talk show in the morning, goes nuts and say, the world has ended. Are you as sick of that as I am? Or am I just overreacting?

Farron Cousins: Well yeah, and, you know, Monday evening after this happened, they all had the same response, vote. Okay. Well, the people we voted for, the people in the Senate, the people in the house that actually could have also worked their mechanisms to stop this, they did nothing. Don’t sit there and tell us the vote when the people, the Democrats we do have in office are sitting there idly by, you know, Feinstein, hugging the Republicans during the hearing.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Farron Cousins: They are just as happy with her being on the Supreme Court as the Republicans are.

Mike Papantonio: Of coarse they are. She’s great for corporate America.

Farron Cousins: Exactly.

Mike Papantonio: That’s why they love this woman. They’ll, they’ll pay lip service to the abortion issue, about her being a Catholic. You know, but the truth is she is great for corporate America. They’re going to get everything they want from this woman. And that’s why the Democrats, when, when, when Nancy Pelosi said, you know, we got a lot of things in our, in our bag to be able to stop this woman. She didn’t mean that did she?

Farron Cousins: Absolutely not. And she did absolutely nothing. And she’s one of those people who’s gonna say vote.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Go vote.

Farron Cousins: Go vote, and save, no. Because Democrats, they’re not going to expand the court. They’re not going to pack the court. They’re not going to push for term limits.

Mike Papantonio: No, no.

Farron Cousins: Biden’s already actually said those things aren’t going to happen.