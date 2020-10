During an interview this past weekend with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump, Jr. said that his father’s next move will likely be to “break up” the FBI. This is obviously in response to Trump’s belief that the FBI is out to get him, a claim that has repeatedly failed to live up to scrutiny. Trump has had the opportunity to actually reform the FBI, but he has failed to do it, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.