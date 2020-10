Episode 563:

This week on Ring of Fire; The New Republic’s, David Daley, will join us to lay out how Republican’s love to cheat their way in to power.

And Heather “Digby” Parton will help me run through another crazy week in news as we draw closer to election day.

Want to listen to the show, go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.