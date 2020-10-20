Via America’s Lawyer: A whistleblower reveals migrant women at a detention center in Georgia have been subject to forced hysterectomies and other sterilization procedures by a doctor dubbed the “uterus collector.” Also, Despite remaining in a congressional stalemate over additional stimulus relief, the government bails out fossil fuel companies to the tune of $100 billion. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: News that migrant detainees were undergoing forced sterilization procedures captured the nation’s interest only for a few minutes and of course, then they moved on. It’s corporate media is such, it’s such a train wreck.

Farron Cousins: Well, you know, the president got sick and, oh my God. And there was a debate and we missed the real stories that are happening in this country.

Mike Papantonio: Talk about this. This is a nauseating story. The only thing, the only positive on this, the only positive is, is at this point, they don’t have all the evidence on this case. If they do, this is a very, very ugly case.

Farron Cousins: Right. So basically to take it back, I guess, about a month or so ago, a whistleblower nurse who had worked at this detention facility, woman by the name of Dawn Wooten came out and said, listen, there is evidence that says there is an abnormally, large number of hysterectomies being performed on the women in this Georgia detention facility. Shortly after that you had some of these women start coming forward and say, yes, I’m, I’m actually one of them. I had a hysterectomy. They didn’t exactly tell me why it was happening, or they may have exaggerated the number of cysts that I had because of follow-up at another appointment said, no, this was not surgically necessary.

Mike Papantonio: See, that’s where, that’s where the screw turns, you see. This doctor who they call the uterus collector.

Farron Cousins: Oh god.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, that’s his, that’s his name, the uterus collector. Well, he says I did this because there was this, this large number of cysts, ovarian cysts that really concerned me. And I don’t know how many women he saw, but right now there’s at least five to seven women that I’ve been able to calculate in these stories. Is that number sound about, right?

Farron Cousins: Right. So far from what we know, that’s how many there are, but this doctor has a bit of a troubled history. I was, I was looking through it actually earlier today, trying to find more backstory on this man. And it turns out back in 2015, he got popped by the DOJ. A very easy slap on the wrist, kind of pop.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But he had submitted, according to the DOJ, fraudulent claims under Medicaid and Medicare. And he was fraudulent billing. He was saying, oh, I performed this procedure, this procedure and this procedure, it turns out he didn’t perform them. He was just doing it to get extra money. And that was five years ago that he was fined for it, activity going all the way back to 2013. So this to me is one of those stories had they actually punished the man.

Mike Papantonio: Right, right.

Farron Cousins: He wouldn’t have been around to do this.

Mike Papantonio: It’s, it’s always the same story.

Farron Cousins: It is.

Mike Papantonio: They will not perp walk CEOs of corporations. They will rarely perp doctors for this kind of thing. They slap them on the wrist and then they move on. But you see that, that fits so perfectly into this story.

Farron Cousins: It does.

Mike Papantonio: Obviously, if he’s doing a hysterectomy, the billable number on that is higher. He comes up with an X Ray to remove cysts. Well, you know, it, it, it’s a fairly substantial number of, of involvement of cysts and those types of blockage possibilities that raise the need for surgery. And so the women that were looked at at least a few of them went back for a second opinion, said, did they, did he really have to do that? And then of course it’s, it’s, it’s Monday, it’s Monday night quarter, Monday morning quarterbacking.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: But the doctors say, no, he didn’t. But if you look at this guy’s history, you have to believe that you can’t change the stripes on a zebra, you know.

Farron Cousins: Well, and I think to me, you know, that’s a big part of this too. This isn’t necessarily a, the Trump administration is sterilizing people.

Mike Papantonio: No, no.

Farron Cousins: This is a, you’ve got a real bad doctor who has a very serious and very real history of up billing. And he found out, okay, I can’t say I’m doing a procedure and not do it. So I’ll just do the procedure. I think that’s what this evolved into with the doctor.

Mike Papantonio: Because it’s more money.

Farron Cousins: Right. Well, I can’t just say I did it. They’re going to notice if this woman didn’t have it. So let me just do it. I’ve done it a hundred times. I know how to do it. It’s fast. It’s easy. I can bill it, more money for me. This is a migrant who cares and that’s the other part of it. They think, well, it’s not a US citizen. It’s not somebody who can go to a lawyer. They’re here illegally. I’m ok.

Mike Papantonio: But, honestly, I don’t see this as an ICE undertaking to get these people. That’s, that’s where this story gets a little weird.

Farron Cousins: Right, right, right. I think there’s, I think there’s a big disconnect between the two.

Mike Papantonio: It’s a doctor. It’s, it’s the doctor.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: The Senate is still refusing to take up any new stimulus legislation as millions of Americans struggle to pay their bills, yet, there seems to be enough funds to bail out fossil fuel companies to the tune of a hundred billion dollars. I got to tell you, when I started seeing this story develop, it was just like, it’s almost takes your breath away. Here’s an industry that’s on the decline right. They’re, they’re in big trouble financially because of the natural market. Nobody put them there. The natural market put them there because of bad decisions they made not to move into alternative energy and try to prop up the, the, the, the slagging fossil fuel problem. So now the government comes in just like they did with all those thuggish bankers. You know, when the, when, when, when they lost all that money because of pure criminal conduct and greed, this is another story, isn’t it? Same story, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It is. And the more disgusting part about it now, too, is not just that they’re doing it for the fossil fuel industry that, that failed by its own, you know, decision, but they’re doing it at a time when 61% of American families right now are reporting that they can’t make ends meet. They can’t pay all their bills. We have an eviction crisis that is looming, where tens of millions of people could be kicked out of their homes, because they haven’t been able to pay their rent for the last few months during the pandemic. And we have multiple different bailout bills sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk, because Nancy Pelosi to her credit and Steve Mnuchin to his credit, they’ve been working together. And they both think we have to bail out the American people. And so you’ve got Trump saying, make it happen, Pelosi saying, make it happen, Mnuchin saying, make it happen. Mitch McConnell says, I’m done. He said, I’m done. I will not pass another piece of stimulus, but.

Mike Papantonio: I’ll give it to the banks.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. If you guys need it, the corporate pigs are just getting fatter and they’re ready for slaughter.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. But you see both, both parties built this monstrosity.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: You understand?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Both parties built this and both parties when they built it knew that so much of the money was going to go back to wall street, you know, can you imagine wall street making claims for something like this. It was going to go to the arms industry, which also collected money. It was going to go to the fossil fuel industry. But the, the thing that’s so incredible about this is we all know the fossil fuel industry is getting ready to fall off the cliff. So with a hundred billion dollars, all we’re doing is delaying that fall. We’re just making it a longer process, aren’t we?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And they actually, the fossil fuel industry, came out a couple of weeks ago, and this was a big under reported story again, they announced definitively we’ve hit peak oil in the United States. We will never be able to pull out as much oil as we did today. So every day after that, you’re getting less and less. So they know they don’t have a lifeline. And any one of them, Exxon right now, could have been, if they had it, the leader in windmills.

Mike Papantonio: So far ahead.

Farron Cousins: They can be making huge profits off that. It’s crazy.

Mike Papantonio: No question, so far ahead., There’s another part of it that everybody misses this story. We have these thousands of rigs, oil rigs, that are leaking methane. You understand they’re, they’ve been abandoned. The company got everything they could, they left, and now they want taxpayers to clean that up. So now that’s going to be much more than a hundred billion dollars that we’ve given them for no good reason. We, you know, no strings attached. We didn’t say here’s a hundred billion, you need to start, you need to start closing down some of these rigs that are, they’re leaking methane. I mean, just tons of methane into the environment. And we said, ah, nope, no problem. You’re the, you know, you’re big, you’re big corporate donors.

Farron Cousins: Well, and the other side of this too, is not only did they get, you know, the, the millions and millions or billions, excuse me, in this direct bailout, they also received, I think, 32 million in those PPP loans that were supposed to go to small businesses. 32 million went to fossil fuel companies who had also paid $52 million in fines. So they got to basically recoup the cost of their environmental fines by taking money that was meant for mom and pop businesses.

Mike Papantonio: And, oh, by the way, the environmental fines, they don’t actually pay them.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Taxpayers end up paying them because they write it off.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.