Donald Trump loves to talk about how his opponent, Joe Biden, isn’t mentally fit to be President, and those claims always come back to bite the President. This week, during a campaign rally in Iowa, the President repeatedly failed to pronounce the word “Burisma” correctly, and somehow managed to pronounce it four different ways in about 10 seconds. He slurred his way through it, raising serious questions about his own mental competence. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.