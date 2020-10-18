Donald Trump loves to talk about how his opponent, Joe Biden, isn’t mentally fit to be President, and those claims always come back to bite the President. This week, during a campaign rally in Iowa, the President repeatedly failed to pronounce the word “Burisma” correctly, and somehow managed to pronounce it four different ways in about 10 seconds. He slurred his way through it, raising serious questions about his own mental competence. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR