According to a new book by former Nixon White House lawyer John Dean and psychology professor Bob Altemeyer, Donald Trump’s most passionate followers have some common characteristics that aren’t very flattering. As Altemeyer puts it, they rank very high on the Right Wing Authoritarian scale, and this means that many of them are fearful and submissive, which is why they flock to people like Donald Trump who make them feel secure. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

