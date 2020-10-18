According to a new book by former Nixon White House lawyer John Dean and psychology professor Bob Altemeyer, Donald Trump’s most passionate followers have some common characteristics that aren’t very flattering. As Altemeyer puts it, they rank very high on the Right Wing Authoritarian scale, and this means that many of them are fearful and submissive, which is why they flock to people like Donald Trump who make them feel secure. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.