Thanks to contact tracing and testing, health officials in Minnesota were able to determine that a recent Trump event in their state was actually a “Super Spreader” event that led to a major increase in positive COVID-19 cases. This was completely predictable, but the President simply doesn’t care. If he isn’t able to whip a crowd into a frenzy then he believes he has no chance of being successful in this race, and he’s willing to put everyone else’s health at risk to make that happen. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

