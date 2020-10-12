Via America’s Lawyer: The entire debacle that was the first presidential debate has left world viewers appalled by the chaos which erupted between candidates. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Media outlets around the world reacted with shock and horror last week during the presidential debates and, you know, the truth is, as we talked about, as we talk about that, what impact does that have on us, Farron? This, this, this international, oh my God. I can’t believe this is playing out in front me. What do you think?

Farron Cousins: Well, I think people have to understand that this isn’t just a, ah, look, everybody’s laughing at us. We’re, we’re silly. These are our allies. These are people we need for trade. These are people we need for national security issues. We have to have cooperation from these countries that are now looking at us as if we are the parent who’s letting their toddler run all around the restaurant, using their crayons and writing on the walls.

Mike Papantonio: Let me tell you something, if you look at this, this wasn’t, this international review of the two dummies onstage, this was not kind to Biden either.

Farron Cousins: Right. Absolutely not.

Mike Papantonio: And so, so that’s, that’s really the big takeaway. Well, okay. This is it. This is, this is the best you have, really? I mean, that was the international. This is the best you have, really?