Fox News has now banned Trump campaign adviser Harlan Hill after he attacked Senator Kamala Harris on Twitter. The creepy little Hill, who bares a striking resemblance to Captain America villain Arnim Zola, called Harris a lying b*tch on social media following Wednesday’s debate, and the backlash that Hill received was enough to earn him a ban from the network. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Yesterday Fox news announced that they were in effect banning Trump advisor, Harlan Hill from coming on any of their networks, at least anytime in the near future. Now, for those of you who are not familiar with Harlan Hill, he is for the most part, just some little troll on Twitter, but he does manage to sit on the advisory board of the Trump reelection campaign. He also happens to bear a striking resemblance to captain America, villain Arnhem, Zola. And I know I can not be the only one who sees the similarity between these two individuals. Uh, but nevertheless, they’ve decided to effectively ban him because of comments he made following the debate about Senator and democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris. The first comment he made was this Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it’s just true. Then later on, he followed up with this when he said, I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be less likable than Hillary Clinton, but here we are.

And apparently that is all it took for Fox news to finally look at this little goblin and say, you know what we’re done. We’re not going to have this little freak back on our programs, which is great. I mean, that’s good for Fox news. I’m shocked. They actually did this. Although it is also worth pointing out. The fact that Harlan Hill has not been on actual Fox news channel yet this year, but he does frequently go on Fox business. So he won’t be doing that anymore. And he’s going on Fox news itself, plenty of times, just not so far in 2020. And after the network made this announcement, Harlan Hill did come out and said, I appreciate everything he’s Fox has done for me. You know, having me on over these past five years. So in a way he was kind of saying like, Hey Fox, thanks for creating me.

Thanks for giving me this image. Now I can go off and do whatever I want. And then he was asked by reporters about his statement about Carla Harris. And then he somehow managed to make it so much worse. Here’s what he said. He was asked by media, right? If the tweet went too far and he said, quote, I said, when everyone is thinking, wow, this is a miracle, someone less likable than Hillary Clinton. I did it. And I do it again. Given the fact that Kamala Harris kept an innocent man on death row until the courts forced, her hand locked up. Thousands of people for simple possession of marijuana and other charges, et cetera. I stand by the statement that sees you. She’s an insufferable power, hungry, smug bitch Got hand it to a much like his captain America counterpart Zola. He is slightly intelligent at least because he wanted to throw in,

Oh, look at the, the she’s, she’s not progressive. Oh God, she kept thousands of people for marijuana convictions. Yeah. Republicans do it all the time. And progressives have rightfully called Carla Harris out for this kind of thing since day one, since even before day one, to be honest with you. Uh, so I know you really don’t actually have a problem with that. You’re just trying to justify your misogyny because that’s what it is. That is what happened. Following this debate. It happened a lot in 2016, probably to a greater extent. Um, but now that some of us who weren’t quite like myself to be perfectly honest, I didn’t have my eyes opened to it back then, but I definitely do now. And it’s so easy to recognize it is so blatant in all of these men. These little end cells is what they are. And yeah, I’m talking about Harlan Hill and I’m talking about Tim pool, the guys out there saying like, she’s so unlikable. Oh, it’s so ridiculous. You don’t hear them saying this same kind of thing about it, dude,

You don’t and who cares if somebody is likable, most politicians, male, female, whatever are not likable. It’s not somebody who you want to like sit and hang out with, but you all reserve that kind of criticism. And it’s not just those two. There’s plenty of other people on the crazy part of the right who were saying similar things. And it’s all rooted in massage money it’s because they don’t have any kind of real like factual criticism of this woman. Harlan Hill tried to throw out that attack on her that he’s heard from Progressive’s, but that his side is doing too. So that didn’t really work. The rest of them. They just don’t know it. It’s a powerful woman and that terrifies them. It makes them feel small, both physically and in their pants. It makes them feel small. That’s what we’re dealing with here. That’s what’s going on with those guys. And that’s where this misogyny and the attacks on Kamala Harris from these idiots, that’s where it’s coming from.