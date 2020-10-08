Via America’s Lawyer: The Democratic party has opened their doors to some of the most vile corporatists in the country and that could end up costing them big, big in the future. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more. Also, President Trump’s niece is suing him for swindling her out of millions of dollars owned in her inheritance. Legal journalist Mollye Barrows joins Mike Papantonio to discuss.

Mike Papantonio: The Democratic party has opened their doors to some of the most vile corporatists in the country and that could end up costing them big, big in the future. What is going on with this new love affair between the, the chamber of commerce that, oh, by the way, doesn’t represent mom and pop business. The US chamber of commerce represents 18 multinational corporations, conglomerate, biggest corporations in the world. The big energy people, the, you know, the big banking folks, the new technology people, the arms industry. That’s who, that’s who the US chamber of commerce represents. Now this Democrat love affair. You take it from there. I can’t, I can’t make sense of it. It doesn’t sound democrat.

Farron Cousins: You know, this, this is just the latest example of, of these, you know, traditional Republican groups worming their way into the democratic party, which was already fairly, you know, conservative compared to where it should be, the democratic party was. And what they’re doing is they’re pushing it further to the right. And I think the reason, and this is, you know, this is my theory on this, is that the people at the chamber of commerce, they know that they’ve got the court system now. You know, they, they got the Supreme Court locked right now. They’ve got 218, I think, as of right now, Trump judges out there, that’s on lock. Now it’s time to rebuy the house of representatives. So they’ve come out, they’ve endorsed 30, 31.

Mike Papantonio: 32.

Farron Cousins: 32 democrats.

Mike Papantonio: Actually. Yeah. Depends 23 is the first list and then 30 something after that.

Farron Cousins: But, the fact that there’s even one on there is something we’ve never seen.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. But, look at the Democrats, look at the people they’re endorsing, they’re corporate thugs.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: They are corporate Democrat, corporate thugs.

Farron Cousins: People who 15 years ago would be running as Republicans anyway.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, absolutely they’d be Republican. So your, your point is that the shift is so significant that we have this merger that, that you believe is taking place between the Republican democratic party going totally in the opposite direction of what we hear the media talking about, is a new progressive era.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: The new progressive era. Oh, Harris is going to be the progressive era. Yeah, come on. I mean, it’s just, we’re saying just the opposite. Aren’t we?

Farron Cousins: Right. You know, they want to paint AOC and Ilhan Omar as the faces of the democratic party, which me personally I’d love that, but, it’s really not. It’s still Pelosi’s party and Pelosi’s party is still going to the right. They’re embracing the corporations now through the chamber of commerce. They’re embracing, you know, the never Trump Republicans who think they’ve found their new home because the democratic party, as we’ve always said with the courts, with this, with everything, they’re going to be good on the social issues and they’re going to be just as bad as the Republicans on the corporate issues.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. On the corporate, what I call dinner table issues, mom and pop family, middle America, they suck.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And there’s no other way to put it.

Mike Papantonio: As if dodging income taxes for years wasn’t enough for president Trump, now he’s being sued by his niece for fleecing her out of millions of dollars owed to her in inheritance. You know, pretty strong book, man. He just comes out the guy’s a fraud, not just, not just Trump.

Mollye Barrows: All of them. All y’all be fraudsters.

Mike Papantonio: The entire, the entire family’s a bunch of frauds. Now’s the time for her to do this though. It’s perfect timing, isn’t it?

Mollye Barrows: Yes, it is. Well, it is interesting. I mean, certainly the election’s right around the corner. It’s right on the heels of her book and it’s something she’s been hollering about for some time. I mean, going back to 1981, when her dad passed unexpectedly, she said that the family, her two uncles and her aunt got together and one of the uncles has since passed as well. And basically, you know, devalued her interest, she and her brother were young. They were teenagers. They didn’t know what they had. They misrepresented the value of what their inheritance was, siphoned funds away from her to others. And then as she became older, they used a family attorney as well, who has since passed. So she’s alleging all of these things in the lawsuit and said it basically, they defrauded her and her brother out of tens and millions of dollars. And they, and even threatened her to the point of like withdrawing health insurance, which is important because her brother had cerebral palsy. And so she said that that’s how they, you know, essentially forced her to do what they wanted to do, which was sign away.

Mike Papantonio: They, you know.

Mollye Barrows: It doesn’t stop.

Mike Papantonio: They actually sound like villains in a bad Disney movie, don’t they.

Mollye Barrows: Like Cruella de Vil.

Mike Papantonio: Cruella de Vil, I mean, or worse. So, okay. So along with that, she, you know, she, she kind of targets, well, she does target the Donald and basically give me the list. I mean, if you’re to describe what she said about the Donald, most of the stuff we know. Has she told us anything we don’t know?

Mollye Barrows: Nothing that we haven’t heard before. That basically that, that frauding people and lying is a way of life, that they jacked up the rent on low income houses, that they, he was a tax dodger, as you’ve seen in the recent times article that he basically made all of his money off brand and, and inflating his own image so that he could get investors to continue to invest in him, that it became about investing in the brand. But that he’s a narcissist and a liar and that the whole family’s like that. And that they learned it from the dad. Like I was saying earlier, I saw her weighing in on a piece on frontline where they were comparing Trump to Biden and their upbringing and their family relationships and the impact that those things had on them. And, you know, he has called her unstable, but she was a, as a clinical psychologist and she’s like, well, hey, pot calling the kettle black. I mean, you’re the unstable one.

Mike Papantonio: What, I mean, what sign is, there’s no indication at all.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: That the woman is mentally unstable. I mean, if.

Mollye Barrows: Mad, maybe.

Mike Papantonio: Has there been anything that you’ve seen?

Mollye Barrows: No, not at all.

Mike Papantonio: Because when I heard that, I’m going okay, well, what are you talking about? She’s mentally unstable. No, she’s not mentally stable.

Mollye Barrows: She comes across the most beliveable out of all of them.

Mike Papantonio: She wants her money.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: She wants to, she, you can imagine what’s happened before now. Right?

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: They’ve probably mediated it. They’ve sat down and tried to get something under control. They’ve tried to say, well, you know, do we really want to blow this whole thing up for the family? Is there anybody that’s in the family coming to her aid as far as you can see?

Mollye Barrows: Not that I’ve heard, which I guess is why she secretly recorded her aunt, the judge, and even though the white house has criticized her for that move, no one has basically denied it. I mean, they’ll say, okay, it’s just bad blood. It’s just one family member saying something ugly about another. But I don’t think that they’re specifically denying some of the, you know, particulars.

Mike Papantonio: Have they put a number on the millions? All you hear is millions.

Mollye Barrows: Ten’s of millions.

Mike Papantonio: Ten’s of millions.

Mollye Barrows: Is all I have seen so far.

Mike Papantonio: And, and, and this scheme that she’s talking about is actually a scheme that you see sometimes in estate management kind of conflicts.

Mollye Barrows: Yes, because she needed, she was a trustee.

Mike Papantonio: She’s a trustee. And so they manage the estate where they freeze somebody out so they can put more money in their pocket.

Mollye Barrows: Yes. And she said that it basically all started back when the dad had, you know, Fred sr was getting alzheimer’s and that was when they moved in.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Mollye Barrows: And then when her father suddenly passed away, it made it even easier because they already had control because the dad had alzheimer’s.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Yeah. Well, as this develops, I’m pulling for her, alright.

Mollye Barrows: I know, me too.

Mike Papantonio: You can’t help but pull for her.

Mollye Barrows: Yes. She seems the most normal of all of them, Pap.

Mike Papantonio: She does. She’s, what I’ve seen is she’s anything but mentally unstable. She’s mad as hell.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: Which is a good thing. Thanks for joining me. Okay.

Mollye Barrows: Alright. Thanks Pap.